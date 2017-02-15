VIDEO: Manhunt Update: Victim’s Family Says Relationship Was Abusive

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-The Winston County man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend is still on the run.

Wednesday marks day three of the manhunt for Kevin LaDexter Carter.

Family members of the victim, Angela Collier tell WCBI they want to see Carter behind bars.

“He had be abusing her for the last year or so,” said Antiony Moore, the victim’s uncle. “We had talked to her about leaving him alone, but she didn’t.”

Moore said his niece was living in an abusive relationship with Carter, one that he begged her to leave.

“Hate to see any death, but with something like this, it’s even worse,” said Moore.

Collier was shot in the leg inside this mobile home this past Sunday.

Winston County investigators believe Kevin Ladexter Carter pulled the trigger, before hitting another woman with a gun.

Moore said he’s still having a hard time trying to wrap his mind around this senseless tragedy.

“I was upset,” he recalled. “I was highly upset because he had beat her up before and I didn’t like the idea of what was going on.”

Now, deputies are covering every corner of the county to find the accused gunman.

“We have contacted numerous family members in the community, we have contacted numerous friends of Dexter Carter,” said Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh.

Pugh said it’s possible that someone is helping Carter hideout in the area.

“The biggest problem is that we haven’t had a sighting,” said Sheriff Pugh. “We don’t have any ideas on what vehicles he might be traveling in or if he is traveling in a vehicle.”

U.S. Marshals and the Mississippi Highway Patrol are helping the sheriff’s department get a man they consider armed and dangerous off the street.

“They were able to go door to door with us in the community to talk to family members to try to track down any possible leads through crime stoppers,” the sheriff said. “The extra man power and resources has been an incredible help to us.”

Moore said closure will come a little easier once Carter is put away in jail.

“We just hoping the hurry up and find him because the sooner they find him, the better things will be,” the victim’s uncle said.

There is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to Carter’s arrest and conviction.

If you know where he is, you’re urged to call the Winston county sheriff’s department or Winston County Crime Stoppers.