Video: Mantachie Falls in Game 1 Pitcher’s Duel in 2A State Title Series

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WCBI) — A pitcher’s duel went the way of the opposition on Wednesday.

Despite 10 strikeouts from 8th grader Lynsey Barber on the circle, Mantachie’s late rally fell short as the Mustangs dropped game 1 in their 2A State Title series versus Taylorsville 1-0.

Taylorsville pitcher Lauren Stringer finished with 14 strikeouts in the win for the Lady Tartars.

Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30pm. Mantachie will look to force a decisive Game 3, which will be played on Saturday if necessary.

WCBI will have more with Mantachie and their State Title run in Ridgeland throughout the week!

