RIDGELAND, Miss. (WCBI) — Mantachie went down fighting.

The Lady Mustangs fell just short in making school history as Taylorsville won their second straight 2A Fast-Pitch State Title by defeating Mantachie, 8-2 on Thursday evening in game 2.

Despite the loss, Mantachie finished an extraordinary season with a 27-4 overall record and the 2A North half title.