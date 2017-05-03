Video: Mantachie On A Mission To Advance To First Ever State Fast-Pitch Title

MANTACHIE, Miss. (WCBI) — The Mantachie Lady Mustang softball team has been on fire this season.

The Lady Mustangs are currently 24-2 right now, and they feel the season has been a great one for them so far.

“I know coming in I was really excited for this group of girls. That’s some of my best friends that I’ve got to play with for six years, and I know that we probably had a really good chance to go to state this year, and I just want to give it all we got and see what we can do,” catcher Mackenzie Guin said.

“We’ve had a really good season,” said head coach Kristi Montgomery.

“The girls have worked really hard and the off-season has prepared for the spring. We’ve played some pretty tough competition to prepare us for the post season, and I couldn’t ask any more out of them. Been a really good group of kids.”

After losing to East Webster last season in the North-Half Finals, the team has returned to that same position this season.

“This year it makes us want it more, and we know we have a lot of talent, and so we’re more motivated this year. We know all how good we are and how hard to work to get there,” third baseman Layken Inghram said.

“I tell the kids every day the most important part of the game is the small things. We have really worked hard on learning the game. Becoming a student of the game. Doing the small things that really make a difference,” Montgomery said.

The Lady Mustangs are two wins away from making it to Ridgeland for the first time, playing for a fast-pitch state championship.

“If we won it, it would be really remarkable. It would be a really big milestone in my life if we won that,” second baseman Mckinley Montgomery said.

“It would be huge. The girls have worked really hard and deserve that opportunity. I’ve been asked sometimes if I had a couple of extra players you know that would make a difference. I wouldn’t swap any of them,” Montgomery adds.

Mantachie Lady Mustangs will return to action on Friday to take on the East Union Lady Urchins in the 2A North-Half Finals.