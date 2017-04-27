VIDEO: Many Candidates Are Using Social Media Outlets To Reach Voters

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-Primary elections for municipal races are less than a week away, and candidates are working hard to get their messages to voters.

Purchasing signs and ads, and walking door-to-door handing out flyers, are vital for any candidate who’s campaigning.

However, so is being active on social media.

“I think social media will probably be above those right now,” said Damion Poe, who’s a candidate in the Starkville mayoral race. “You see a sign and you’re like oh, that person could afford a sign, but when you go to social media, you see what this person is thinking, you see what they’re talking about.”

“It’s easier to reach more people faster and in a more efficient manner,” said Johnny Moore, who’s for mayor of Starkville. “People have the ability to respond to comments from candidates as well as get a response back from the candidates.”

The candidates running for mayor in Starkville said having a strong media presence is a top necessity to running an effective campaign.

Being active and engaging with users on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram helps them connect with voters.

“Social media gives you a dialogue opportunity, because Facebook, they’ll ask you a question and you can respond,” said Lynn Spruill, one of the three candidates running in the Starkville mayoral race. “Twitter they can ask you a question and you can respond, and that’s not possible, a two way communication is not possible when it’s radio and TV ads.”

All the three candidates said they didn’t use social media as much prior to their campaign.

However, once they decided to run for office, they quickly realized how big of a role social media can play in their campaign.

“I love being able to go to social media and reach those large groups without having to go door to door, said Poe, “I’ll tell them on Facebook, like hey, if you want to see me personally. If you want me to come knock on your door, then send me your address and I’ll come to you.”

“I think from 70 down, you’ll probably get through Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram just bout all of the people who are interested in politics and want to follow it,” said Spruill.

“I think one it’s convenient,” said Moore. It allows people have access they may not ordinarily have.”

The date for the primary elections are scheduled for May 2nd.