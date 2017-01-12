VIDEO: Many Customers Still Finding That Cable Connects Them

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Television has been around for decades, and the ways to watch it are constantly changing.

That’s why cable companies are doing what they can to keep up with the times.

Television content delivery is also changing. On Wednesday, we brought you the benefits of online streaming, but cable has its advantages too.

Cable isn’t a dying field, it’s a transitioning one.

“They’re going to find a way to get their content to you, whether it be through a cable subscription, or an online subscription, or something. They’ll figure a way to get that content to you,” says Mississippi State University Communications Associate Professor, Dr. Kevin Williams.

One of those ways are apps, that let you watch the same cable lineup you see at home, on your mobile devices.

“The landscape of TV viewing is changing as you know. I mean, a lot of people are choosing to do Netflix and Hulu. The benefit of cable is that you get to watch that program when it’s happening. You get to watch that live event when it’s happening. When your’re streaming programming over another platform, you’re having to wait for that,” says Cable One General Manager, Donna Chatman.

Chatman says streaming is here to stay, so most major companies are working on boosting their offerings.

“What we do to assist our customers in that respect, is that we are enhancing our internet service here, offering them more packages to choose from, greater speeds, greater data packages.”

Chatman says cable costs are always a concern for customers and the company, but when programmers, like ESPN raise the price, they charge cable companies those increases.

“It’s difficult for a company to absorb all of that cost, so a portion of those expenses are passed off to the customers. We understand that our customers are price sensitive. I’m a consumer, I’m price sensitive as well, but those are the things that drive the cost in the cable industry, primarily.”

Leichtman Research Group finds that around 83% of American households subscribe to cable services.