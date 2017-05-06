VIDEO: Market Street Festival Vendors Produce Unique Items

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – When the Market Street Festival rolls around, it’s the perfect chance to see and experience unique handmade art, food, and clothing.

Four Corners is a local outreach ministry. This ministry partners with Northern Ugandan women to make Life Beads.

The women fashion the jewelry out of paper. They create necklaces, bracelets, and rings, and the ministry pays them a salary.

The money is used to help the women pay for their childrens’ education. The jewelry is brought back to the United States to be sold, and those proceeds go back into the Four Corners ministry program.

Robbie Triplet has been part of the ministry for 6 years. She says she loves being a part of the ministry not only to help the women, but to receive a blessing herself.

“We are going over to minister to these ladies and the people there in Northern Uganda, and they have enriched our lives so much. This is a faith-based organization that loves the Lord and Jesus Christ, and we promote the gospel there and they are very receptive. They love the Lord, all these ladies do,” says Triplet.

If you are interested in purchasing Life Beads or making a donation, visit fourcorners.org.