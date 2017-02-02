Video: Mayor Gets In Hot Seat For School Video Production Class

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Students in one video production class were able to produce a show, and use interviewing skills on Tupelo’s Mayor.

Mayor Jason Shelton was the guest on an interview style show produced by students in the video production class at Tupelo Christian Preparatory School.

Students did all of the work, such as running cameras, asking a variety of questions, and making sure the production went smoothly.

The class instructor says he hopes students learn a lot.

“One, interview techniques, but two, that they get comfortable talking to people of authority, people in leadership and not being afraid to ask those questions that they want to know about their future,” said Instructor Scott Burns.

“This could help you in the future if you decide to make a career out of this, so you know what to do,” said Student Jack Newell.

The segment is called “TCPS Talon Talk” and it will be available online .