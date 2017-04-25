Video: Mayoral Forum Becomes One-Man Show

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) –What was supposed to be a forum for Columbus Mayoral candidates turned into a campaign stop for Mayor Robert Smith.

MUW’s College Democrats and Phi Beta Sigma fraternity invited all 4 candidates for mayor to the event Tuesday night, but Democrats Selvain McQueen and Carl Lee, as well as Independent Montrell Coburn were no-shows, leaving Smith with the floor.

The mayor took questions from a moderator, as well as the audience.

He addressed a wide range of issues from crime and infrastructure to nightlife and retail development.

“Get our students and some of the community members involved in the political aspect of local government. Kind of hear from the candidates on what their plans are once elected.”

“We want to make sure our needs are being taken care of as citizens. We want to make sure that the mayor is doing his part to make sure that whatever it is that we want taken care of that the need is satisfied.”

McQueen had said earlier that he might have to skip the forum due to an illness in the family.