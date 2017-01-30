Video: MDOC Commissioner Tapped to Lead State Law Enforcement

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) –A law enforcement professional, who has been leading the Department of Corrections for the past two years will have a new title.

Governor Phil Bryant announced his nomination of Marshall Fisher as Mississippi’s Public Safety Commissioner on Monday.

Fisher will succeed Albert Santa Cruz, who’s retiring, effective January 31st.

Fisher served as director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics for nearly a decade. He also worked for the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Bryant chose him as the MDOC commissioner in 2016 after the former prison chief, Christopher Epps, was indicted on federal corruption charges.

The department of public safety includes the Highway patrol, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the MBN, and the state crime lab.