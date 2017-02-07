VIDEO: Meth On The Rise

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Marijuana, heroin, cocaine…. deputies in the Chickasaw County narcotics unit see it all.

Now, the drug of choice they’re seeing more than ever is methamphetamine.

“They’ll actually pull their own hair out, their skin- they actually think they see things under their skin crawling and they’ll actually take a knife to their arms or their leg or pull their own teeth, I mean it’s just a terrible addictive drug,” says Sheriff Jim Meyers.

Over 12.3 million Americans age 12 and older have tried meth, at least once.

Ice or the purest form of meth is the most common drug in Chickasaw County.

“Right now, across the line it just seems like the drug of choice for young folks and old is methamphetamine,” says Meyers.

Meyers says deputies are cracking down and making arrests

The addiction rate is so high- Meyers says all it takes is trying it once to get hooked.

“It’s a form of speed, it just keeps them going. We’ve arrested individuals they’ve been up for six/seven days straight,” says Meyers.

This past weekend, eight people were arrested.

Meyers says the biggest problem they faced in Mississippi were meth labs, but now, they’re seeing more and more smuggling across state lines.

“We would average anywhere from between one to two meth labs a month. But now we’re seeing an influx of it coming from major distributors from out of state and it’s what’s hitting the streets right now,” says Meyers.

He says users need medical attention.

“We wanna try and get someone help if they’re addicted to meth, but if you’re selling it, we’re gonna catch you,” says Meyers.

Meyers says working with the public and other agencies to help bust meth dealers and users is key.