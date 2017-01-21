VIDEO: Mid-Mississippi Challenge Highlights And Scores

WATCH: The Mid-Mississippi Challenge at Choctaw County High School featured some of the best talent around the WCBI viewing area. For all the highlights, check out the video link above.

SCORES:

(G) East Webster 63, Starkville Academy 60

(G) East Webster 54, Oxford 43

(G) New Site 58, Holmes County Central 47

(G) Choctaw Central 51, Ingomar 39

(G) Columbus 41, Pontotoc 34

(G) Booneville 60, Heidelburg 44

(G) Choctaw County 58, Puckett 53 (OT)

(B) Eupora 63, Starkville Academy 59

(B) Choctaw County 51, Booneville 47

