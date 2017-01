MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Nettleton man is missing in Monroe County.

27 -year old Justin Humble hasn’t been seen or heard from in a week.

His car was found abandoned on Little Coontail Road.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says he doesn’t where Humble could be.

The Sheriff’s Department and the Monroe County Search Team are working to find Humble.

If you have any information call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.