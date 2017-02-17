Video: The Mississippi Heritage Trust And MUW Celebrate Their 25th Anniversary

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A statewide non-profit organization focused on historic preservation is turning 25.

The Mississippi Heritage Trust kicked off the celebration on the Mississippi University for Women campus.

The organization works with local preservation groups.

Their goal is to save and renew historic places that are meaningful to the state.

They chose to celebrate their anniversary at MUW because that’s where the group got its start.

“It was because of the support and the generosity of those in Columbus who are very interested in our state’s history, that we were able to meet the goal and officially establish the organization,” says Ken P’Pool, Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer for Mississippi with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

As part of the 25th anniversary celebration, Mississippi Heritage Trust will unveil its list of the state’s 10 Most Endangered Historic places.