Video: The Mississippi Heritage Trust And MUW Celebrate Their 25th Anniversary

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A statewide non-profit organization focused on historic preservation is turning 25.

The Mississippi Heritage Trust kicked off the celebration on the Mississippi University for Women campus.

The organization works with local preservation groups.

Their goal is to save and renew historic places that are meaningful to the state.

They chose to celebrate their anniversary at MUW because that’s where the group got its start.

“It was because of the support and the generosity of those in Columbus who are very interested in our state’s history, that we were able to meet the goal and officially establish the organization,” says Ken P’Pool, Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer for Mississippi with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

As part of the 25th anniversary celebration, Mississippi Heritage Trust will unveil its list of the state’s 10 Most Endangered Historic places.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

60 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
AP Exclusive: DHS weighed Nat Guard for immigration roundups
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: TCPS Baseball Coach’s Wife Prepares For Second Double Lung Transplant As Friends, Family Help
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Fire That Destroyed Park Pavilion Now Being Considered Arson
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup