Video: A Mississippi Leader Speaks To Local College Students

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi leader speaks to local college students on Monday.

Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour focuses on leadership with Mississippi State students.

It’s all apart of the Lamar Conerly Governance Lecture Series.

Barbour says it’s an important topic for college students to learn about for their future careers.

“I’m really flattered to be here for the Lamar Conerly Program at Mississippi State. It’s a leadership program for students here, who are interested in public affairs, interested in government, but really interested in making a contribution when they get out of college, and make their careers that will be something that’s also good for the state,” says Barbour.

The event is organized by the Office of Provost and Executive Vice President, Department of Political Science and Public Administration, and Pre-Law Society.