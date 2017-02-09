Video: Mississippi State Baseball Hosts 2017 Cowbell Yell at Dudy Noble

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI/MSU Athletics) – A pair of Preseason All-Americans are also now Preseason All-Southeastern Conference team members as Mississippi State sophomore Jake Mangum was named to the first team, while junior Brent Rooker was placed on the second team.

In the SEC Coaches Preseason Poll, the Diamond Dawgs were voted to a fourth-place finish in the league’s Western Division with a total of 36 votes.

As voted on by the league’s coaches, the 2017 preseason accolades continue to collect for the pair of MSU outfielders after they were named All-SEC performers following the 2016 season.

As a freshman in 2016, Mangum collected the SEC batting crown, recording a league-high .408 batting average, in addition to being named SEC Freshman of the Year, first-team All-SEC honors and recognition on seven All-America lists. Mangum spent the offseason playing summer ball in the prestigious Cape Cod baseball league for the Bourne Braves.

During a stellar sophomore season, Rooker hit .324 with a team-high 11 home runs and 54 RBI in 2016. That performance earned him second-team All-SEC honors in 2016 and was followed by summer ball in the Cape Cod League for the Brewster Whitecaps and thrived as he was named a CCBL All Star. Over 36 games, Rooker owned a .303 clip with eight doubles, three homers and 22 RBI.

Fans can meet Mangum, Rooker and the rest of the 2017 Diamond Dawgs on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Fan Day. More information on the two events can be found here.

The Diamond Dawgs will begin the 2017 season at Dudy Noble Field on Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. CT against 2016 College World Series participant Texas Tech. Season tickets and Pick 15 Flex Pack options are on sale at HailState.com/tickets.