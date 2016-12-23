WATCH: The Mississippi State Bulldogs are looking to finish a roller coaster 2016 season on a high note by defeating the Miami (OH) Redhawks in the Saint Petersburg Bowl. Seniors like wide receiver Fred Ross and linebacker Richie Brown are also hoping to leave a legacy of winning behind for the younger guys to build momentum. Hear more from Ross and Brown, as well as head coach Dan Mullen, in the video link above.
VIDEO: Mississippi State Looking To Finish 2016 Strong With Bowl Win
