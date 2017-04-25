Video: Mississippi State Tops Ole Miss in Annual Governor’s Cup Game

(Video Courtesy: WJTV, TJ Werre)

PEARL, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State continues their success over their in-state rival.

The Bulldogs used a 3-run home run from Brent Rooker in the 5th inning to power past Ole Miss in Tuesday night’s Governor’s Cup game, 4-2. Ole Miss rallied to cut the lead to 1 but ultimately 12 runners left on base doomed the Rebels.

With the win, MSU earned their first regular season sweep over Ole Miss since 1997. The Bulldogs are now 29-14 overall.

The loss drops Ole Miss to 25-16 overall. The Rebels will be back in action this weekend with a 3-game set at Arkansas starting on Thursday while Mississippi State will host Auburn at Dudy Noble beginning on Friday.

