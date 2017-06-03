VIDEO: “Mississippi Votes” Comes To Lee County

LEE CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A new voter registration effort kicked in Lee County today.

More than a dozen volunteers from a new group called Mississippi Votes were out canvassing voters today, and conducting a survey of voter related issues.

They also registered people to vote.

The non-partisan, non-profit group started in Lafayette County, and Lee County is it’s second location.

Maddie Ludt Pressley says it’s important to get eligible voters registered.

“We’re just our here in Lee County because there’s over 10-thousand unregistered eligible voters in Lee County so that’s why we’re focusing our efforts here now,” Pressley adds.

Volunteers from this group want to make it clear that anyone they registered today will not be eligible to vote in the upcoming municipal elections.

They only canvassed a few streets on this first day of the project, but intend to continue until they have knocked on the door of every resident of Lee County.