Video: Monroe County Residents Honor King’s Legacy

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) –Residents in Aberdeen joined others across the State and nation to remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior.

The Aberdeen – Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP took to the streets in their annual motorcade.

The celebration ended with a church service, and speakers calling for a renewed commitment to Doctor King’s ideals of peace and cooperation in the community.

“There is no unity at this particular point in our country. For whatever reason, everybody’s pulling together for self-gain. Nobody’s working together for that unified goal that he had in mind: Everybody walking hand in hand.

When you are unified, and there is sincere unity; there is happiness and peace. We have no Peace in our country right now.”

Daniel Baptist Church hosted this year’s program.