Video: Monroe County Sheriff’s Department Participating in National Take Back Initiative

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) –They were taking drugs off the streets in Monroe County Friday, just not in the usual way.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration for this year’s National Take Back Initiative.

The program helps residents get rid of unused and expired prescription and over the counter drugs in a safe and responsible way.

It also keeps those drugs from finding their way into the wrong hands.

“Any kind of prescription drug that you have. We do not need any shot needles or syringes, or anything like that, but any kind of drug that was prescribed by a doctor. If you bring them down here , if you do not know what to do with them, we will dispose of them properly for you.”

Other agencies will be hosting Take Back Day Saturday, including:

Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Department – Sheriff’s Office in Pittsboro

Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department – EMA Office in Houston

Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department – Sheriff’s Office in Starkville

Starkville Police Department – Vowell’s Marketplace in Starkville

West Point Police Department – Police Headquarters in West Point