PEARL, Miss. (WCBI) — Seminary got hammered.

Behind big days at the plate from Andy “Hammer” Franks, Andrew Peugh and Trace Henry, Mooreville outlasted Seminary in Game 1 of their 3A State Title series, 10-7 on Tuesday.

With the win, the Troopers are now one win away from winning the 3A State Championship.

Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00pm from Trustmark Park.