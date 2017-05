RIDGELAND, Miss. (WCBI) — Mooreville moved one step closer to history.

The Lady Troopers used a 2-run home run from senior Hallie Donald and a brilliant pitching performance from the aforementioned senior to top Choctaw Central, 3-1 in game 1 of their best of 3 State Title series.

Game 2 is scheduled for Friday at 11:00am. With a win, Mooreville will be back to back 3A Fast-Pitch State Champions.

WCBI will have more with Mooreville and their State Title run in Ridgeland throughout the week!