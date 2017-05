MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — A pitcher’s duel finished in a thriller.

Andy “Hammer” Franks’ hard grounder in the 7th got past the shortstop and scored Trace Henry as the Troopers won a wild Game 1 over Kossuth, 1-0.

The win gives the Troopers the series lead over the defending 3A State Champions.

Game 2 is scheduled for Friday at 6:00pm at Kossuth.