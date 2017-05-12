Video: Mooreville Wins Back to Back 3A Fast-Pitch State Championship

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WCBI) — Mooreville gets it done on Friday.

The Lady Troopers struck early and would not look back in their 3A State Title Series Game 2 versus Choctaw Central. Behind some timely hits and some great pitching, Mooreville took home the 2017 3A State Championship by defeating the Warriors 7-0.

With the victory, Mooreville has won back to back State Championships. The Lady Troopers swept Philadelphia in the 3A State Title series in 2016.

WCBI wishes congratulations to the Mooreville Lady Troopers softball team on winning the State Title!