VIDEO: Mourning Valentino, The Beloved Lion

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI)- It was an emotional day for workers at CedarHill Animal Sanctuary on Friday.

Tears were shed and hearts were heavy as workers mourned the loss of one of its beloved lions, Valentino.

“We just can’t believe he’s gone,” said Nancy Gschwendtner, executive director at CedarHill Animal Sanctuary. “It’s something we’re going to feel for a long time.”

Valentino passed away on Thursday.

Gschwendtner said when she walked around the sanctuary, the mood felt different with Val being gone.

“We all feel it to the pit of our stomachs,” she expressed. “Everybody has been walking around cedar hill like zombies.”

It was a decade ago when the furry, golden-eyed cat came to the sanctuary.

He had a big impact on the there and was an animal that everyone gravitated towards.

“He used to love to lie on his back and play with his feet, and roll around just like a kitten would,” Gschwendtner recalled. “He just had a wonderful personality. He could be very funny. He could act angry when he wasn’t just to be putting on a show.”

Workers are still unsure of the exact cause of Val’s death.

“We know Mississippi State was supposed to be performing some test on him because he had stopped eating. We were trying to figure out the cause,” said Gschwendtner.

Val was supposed to have those tests done on Thursday, but then he suddenly passed away.

Although he’s no longer with them physically, Val will always remain in the hearts of everyone who loved him dearly.

“Rest In Peace sweet baby. We love you. You will be missed forever,” said Gschwendtner.

The sanctuary plans to cremate Valentino.

If anyone would like to make donations to the non-profit organization, visit https://www.facebook.com/cedarhillanimalsanctuary/ or http://www.cedarhillanimalsanctuary.org/ for more information.