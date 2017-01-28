VIDEO: MSMS Hosts Science Bowl

By: David Carroll

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -Hoping to inspire and challenge the state’s future leaders in science and technology, The Mississippi Science Bowl took place on Saturday at MSMS on the MUW campus. Teams from across the state participated in a fast-paced question and answer contest. The Science Bowl is sponsored by the Department of Energy. The DOE hopes to encourage students to excel in science, in math and to pursue careers in those fields. The winning team will represent Mississippi in the national finals in Washington DC in April.