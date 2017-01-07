VIDEO: MSU Assists Habitat For Humanity In Building Home

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A mother and daughter have a brand new place to call home.

Starkville Area Habitat for Humanity presented Lena and LaShay Evans with a brand new home after their trailer was unsuitable to live in.

This is the eighth MSU Edition Home where a good portion of the project’s volunteers were MSU students.

Along with the house the Evans were also presented a Bible, a prayer shaw, and a MSU Quilt made out of t-shirts from the student volunteers.

Both mother and daughter were touched and speechless by the generosity of their community.

The Evans plan to move into their new home this weekend.