Video-MSU Farm Open House

SESSUMS, Miss (WCBI)- Mississippi dairy farmers looking to improve their cattle management skills got the opportunity to see how Mississippi State University researchers handle their heard. MSU’s Department of Animal and Dairy sciences hosted a dairy open house. Attendees toured the MSU farm and had the chance to see up close the latest in dairy producing technology. Thirty three of Mississippi’s 80 dairy farms were represented at today’s event. AG professors hope participants learn more effective pasture management techniques gained from the professors’ experience and research with MSU’s dairy heard. MSU’s dairy farm in located in Sessums in Oktibbeha County.