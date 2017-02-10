Video: MSU Students Celebrate Arbor Day with Tree Planting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State forestry students and faculty celebrate a holiday all about trees.

The MSU Campus Tree Advisory Committee hosted its annual Arbor Day event on campus Friday morning.

Three October Glory Red Maple trees were planted by the Society of American Foresters and Waldorf Scholarship Recipients.

Planting the trees celebrates Arbor Day and MSU’s recent recognition as a designated 2016 Tree Campus USA.

This isn’t the university’s first time to get that recognition.

“Maintain specific measurements of, you know, doing things right and planting trees and keeping the landscape green, and that kind of thing, and so Mississippi State is really proud to be a Tree Campus USA,” says Dean of the College of Forest Resources, Dr. George Hopper.

The trees are near Chadwick Lake on campus.