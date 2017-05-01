VIDEO: Municipal Election Preparations

WEST POINT, Miss.(WCBI)–The time is here for Mississippi residents to select new city leadership. Getting ready for municipal elections comes with hours worth of organizing and planning.

Tuesday many residents will head to the polls to cast their ballot.

“It’s a wonderful thing to be apart of the democratic process. I think that’s a right that we all can enjoy and abide by and take part in. Everyone should enjoy their ability to vote for city leaders,”said Amory City Clerk Jamie Morgan.

Morgan was sworn into office Monday morning. She says with elections just hours away, she and her team had to hit the ground running.

“I have my guys with the utilities department, City of Amory Utilities Department. Brad Hail and Mike King came out and helped me with the machines and got them set up in here. My park and rec guys helped me put up the tables. The Democratic Executive Committee will be out later to help put up signs and things like that,”said Morgan.

Testing voting machines, mailing out information to voters, and preparing the poll locations are just a few vital parts leading up to election day. West Point City Clerk Deloris Doss says another important part is knowing your voting location for whatever city you live in.

“Yes it’s important to vote at the right place. We sent out voter registration cards. On those voter registration card it lets the voter know what ward they will be in. It has their name and what ward they will be in. They can bring that voter registration card on tomorrow. We will be at one precinct and that is at the Civic Center. That’s where everyone that lives in the city limits will come out. They will vote at the Civic Center on tomorrow,”said Doss.

Morgan says another huge part to ensuring the day goes well is community corporation.

” We ask that every body abide by all the rules set forth. If you come in, do not wear anything with a candidates name on it. The bailiff will ask you to leave. We don’t want that. We want everything to go smooth,”said Morgan.

Polls open from 7 am to 7 pm, according to the Secretary of State anyone in line at 7 pm is entitled to cast their ballot.

Party primaries are Tuesday, with the general elections set for June.

For more information on poll locations check with your city clerk. There is also a polling place locator is available on the Secretary of State’s website at http://www.sos.ms.gov/PollingPlace/Pages/default.aspx.