Video: MUW Helping Columbus Students Sow the Seeds of Success

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) –Students at a Columbus school are getting back to nature thanks to a little seed money from the Mississippi University for Women.

The “W”s Passport for Wellness presented Annunciation Catholic School with a $5,000.00 ” Sowing for Success” grant for a class garden where students can get hands on lessons about nutrition and fitness.

” We are going to build an outdoor classroom, so that the kids can go outside and learn about gardening, to learn about plants, to learn about the natural world. They are also going to learn to plant vegetables and fruits in the garden to learn about healthy eating.”

Future plans at Annunciation will also address Spiritual health with a Peace Garden where students can pray or meditate.

Passport to Wellness is funded by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi.