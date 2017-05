PEARL, Miss. (WCBI) — Nanih Waiya wasn’t messing around on Tuesday.

The Warriors were hot at the plate throughout their Title series opener as Nanih Waiya took Game 1 of their best of 3 series in the 1A State Championship over Smithville, 14-2.

Smithville took an early 2-0 lead over NW but the Warriors put up 14 unanswered runs after that.

Game 2 is scheduled for Friday at 4:00pm from Trustmark Park.