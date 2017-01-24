Video: National Drugs And Alcohol Facts Week

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi University for Women is doing what they can to curb underage drinking and drug abuse.

The Lowndes County Prevention Partnership teamed up with the Dean of Students’ Office to observe National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week.

Prevention specialists are trying to get the word out about what they consider a growing problem in the area.

“Trying things for the first time when they come to college, or even out there in high school just hanging out with their friends, they don’t have anything to do, so one thing we want to do is let them know that there are better things to do than alcohol and drugs,” says Prevention specialist, Arleen Weatherby.

The booth offered games, fliers, and prizes.

It will be set up again on Friday.