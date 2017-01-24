Video: National Drugs And Alcohol Facts Week

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
ee6c7df8f199496a87dfd382e7b4100b-1

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi University for Women is doing what they can to curb underage drinking and drug abuse.

The Lowndes County Prevention Partnership teamed up with the Dean of Students’ Office to observe National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week.

Prevention specialists are trying to get the word out about what they consider a growing problem in the area.

“Trying things for the first time when they come to college, or even out there in high school just hanging out with their friends, they don’t have anything to do, so one thing we want to do is let them know that there are better things to do than alcohol and drugs,” says Prevention specialist, Arleen Weatherby.

The booth offered games, fliers, and prizes.

It will be set up again on Friday.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

37117514998c489e93a27586a570865f-1
35 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: State Supreme Court to Have Say on Compensation for Prison Time
Read More»
23a286293500438cbf39646128106600-1
45 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: Noxubee County to Clean Up Voter Rolls After Federal Lawsuit
Read More»
9b126a6422ec429d8f71fb7bced19c4f-1
60 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: Seventh Avenue Box Culvert Project Completion
Read More»
﻿
More News»