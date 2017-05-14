VIDEO: National Guard Deploys

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Members of the 1st Battalion, 185th Aviation Regiment, head quartered in Tupelo, start their trip to Fort Hood, Texas, today.

Approximately 130 Soldiers are deploying for 10 months in support of Operation Joint Guardian.

60 of those are assigned to the regiment’s headquarters in Tupelo.

The other 70 are assigned to Companies A and D in Jackson.

The unit will provide rotary wing aviation lift support using Black Hawk helicopters in the Balkans.

After Fort Worth in Texas, the battalion will then head to Kosovo.