Video: Near Miss Highlights Importance of State’s “Move Over” Law

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A tow truck driver is lucky to be alive tonight.

He was helping a stranded driver on the side of a highway, when an 18-wheeler hit his wrecker.

Thursday morning’s accident is a reminder of Mississippi’s Move Over Law.

Move Over. It’s that easy, but today I witnessed what happens when drivers don’t do that.

“If I would’ve been on the driver’s side of that vehicle, I wouldn’t be standing here talking to you right now,” says Champion’s Towing and Recovery driver, Clay Stockman.

An early morning call turned into an eye opening experience for the tow truck driver.

“Out on Highway 50, headed towards West Point, about half a mile from the River Bridge, and I was strapping my tires down just like I normally do on any vehicle, and the next thing I know, a diesel truck hits my driver’s side door on my truck.”

Stockman says he walked over to other side of the Champion’s recovery truck minutes before the hit and run.

“There’s no telling what could have happened, or if one of the customers had decided to walk on that driver’s side of the vehicle, neither one of us would be standing where we are. I mean, the way that 18-wheeler hit that truck, I mean it would have tore me apart.”

Champion’s Towing and Recovery owner Donald Barksdale, says it’s their goal to keep customers safe, hook cars up as fast as possible, and to get off the road because there’s no telling what can happen.

“We just lost a driver in Tuscaloosa, which is real close to home here, and now today it’s happened to us. You know, my guys, they run 15 to 20 calls a day. They’re on the side of the road doing tire changes, fuel deliveries, and like this situation today, just pulled over, helping a stranded motorist to get off the side of interstate.”

Mississippi’s Move Over Law is designed to prevent accidents like this one, but part of the problem is people aren’t aware of the law and don’t realize wreckers are included in it.

“If you’re approaching an emergency vehicle that’s on the shoulder of the roadway, and if it’s safe to do so on your four lane highway for instance, you know, move over to that adjacent lane, if it’s safe to do so, if not, you know, slow down as you’re passing the vehicle,” says Trooper First Class, Greg Bell, of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Luckily, Stockman escaped today’s close call, but he wants people to learn so he doesn’t have to worry about the next time.

“There’s so many people that just don’t slow down and move over like they’re supposed to for us. I mean, we’re out there helping people and all they want to do is just get home, or get to work, or get to lunch. I mean, we want to do the same things they do, but if they don’t slow down and move over, we may not have that chance, they may be that one person that strikes us down and we’re not able to make it home,” says Stockman.

The 18-wheeler never stopped after hitting the tow truck, but the Mississippi Highway Patrol caught up with the driver after arriving to the scene.

Trooper Bell says an accident report is being created.