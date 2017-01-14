VIDEO: Nettleton Man Still Missing; Family Pleas For Information

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Nettleton man remains missing in Monroe County.

Justin Humble was last seen on December 27th and his parents are pleading for information about the whereabouts of their son.

Parents and other relatives and friends of Humble gathered on Little Coontail Road, the last reported location of their son.

He disappeared after reportedly dropping off a friend at this location. He hasn’t been heard from since.

“Since been eighteen days since I talked to my son. I want to wish this on anybody. And I know somebody knows where’s he’s at. I’ve been up for eighteen days, no sleep looking out the door, just hoping he would show up. I’m just begging somebody today to come forward,” says his father Jeff Humble.

Humble’s mother, Sherry Douglas, feels the same.

“I’m broken. I’m broken to pieces. This is the most horrible nightmare that a person can go through. I took part in a search in these woods this week and I think it was the hardest day of my life because you’re walking out there and you don’t know at this point where your child is. The car was found abandoned so we don’t know could he be in these woods,” says Douglas.

On the night of the December 27th Justin texted his girl friend at 10:18PM saying that he was going to drop off someone at this location. At 11:40 PM neighbors discovered the car abandoned at this location right behind me. And there’s been no sign of Justin since.

“Right now it is an active missing person. We’re following all the leads that we can get. We’re just working on and following everything we can get right now, ” says Rodney Starling with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

When asked if there is any indication that there may be somebody that wanted to do him harm, Starling said this.

“He had told several people that he said somebody that was after him. But other than that, that’s about it. He never said who or anything,” says Starling.

So family members hope that somebody will come forward who knows what happened.