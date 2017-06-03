VIDEO: Nettleton Native Ferguson Brings NFL Experience Back To Hometown

NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI) — Nettleton native Jason Ferguson held his second annual football camp at Nettleton high school this weekend.

After starring at Nettleton, Ferguson played at ICC and Georgia before being selected in the seventh round of the 1997 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.

The professional nose tackle spent thirteen years at the highest level, racking up more than 400 tackles and 20 sacks.

“This is where I started…it was only right for me to bring my camp here,” Ferguson said.

“We are building team work. We have all the guys here really pushing each other to get better and the camaraderie is here. I’ve got great coaches here…I think a lot of the guys that came back, that means they are hungry for it. They want it more…”