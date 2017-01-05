Video: A New Emergency Operating Service Lands In Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Dispatchers in Webster County get a late Christmas present: a new 9-1-1 operating system.

The updated phone and computer system is in over half of dispatch centers across the country.

The new software helps to better process cell phone calls and link communities.

The Webster County Board of Supervisors took out a loan to purchase the $168,000 equipment.

Training kicked off on Thursday for county dispatchers.

“A lot of people don’t even have landline phones anymore, and so cell phones are a big, probably the vast majority of the phone calls they get now are over cell phones, and so with the latest technology, they’re able to pinpoint better where a caller is calling from,” says Ryan Public Safety Solutions employee, Billy Short.

The old 9-1-1 system was a decade old.

The new service will start next Tuesday.