Video: New Hope’s Wilson Signs With MUW

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI) — New Hope Trojan Nathan Wilson signed to continue his soccer career at the Mississippi University for Women this fall.

The right mid-fielder led his team to the Class 5A state playoffs this past season and finished with eight goals and seven assists.

“I’m excited to continue to play soccer at the college level”, Wilson said, “Having it close to home is like a big thing for me…”

“I’m realyl happy for him to be able to go to the next level and play”, New Hope head soccer coach Andrew Olsen said.

“I know he’s worked hard since this summer time. It’s always been one of his goals, to get to the next level. every practice he was there. every game he gave me one hundred percent effort. I’m just really proud he’s there.”

Wilson plans to study pre-engineering at MUW.