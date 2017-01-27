VIDEO: New Improvements To The James M. Trotter Convention Center Are Ready To Be Showcased

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-The James M. Trotter Convention Center is going to be busy this weekend, as hundreds of people will make their way out to the 24th annual WCBI Columbus Main Street Bridal Showcase.

The Trotter center has been servicing the the Columbus community for decades, and after a year and a half of renovations, the convention center is finally ready to showcase all of it’s newest improvements.

“Let me compare it to like if you build a home,” Mike Anderson explained, director of the Trotter Convention Center. “Once you build a home, it’s built but it’s not decorated, so what we’re doing we’ve actually decorated it and made it useful for all of our clients coming in.”

The facility is known to host parties, banquets and concerts, however, Anderson said they’re looking to expand their services even farther.

“We’ve done some preparations here in the past year and a half to try and prepare for outdoor weddings and larger weddings because that’s where our real market is,” he said.

Anderson believes these new updates will help the convention center draw in more business.

“We’ve expanded in that we’ve done more dressing rooms and more decor type things such as the outdoor patio,” Anderson described. “We’ve got it setup to where we can do outdoors weddings. We’ve also expanded our dressing rooms to accommodate the brides. We have he granite counter-tops, just nice furniture and dressing rooms.”



Even with the new updates, Anderson said he wants to continue making improvements to the Trotter Convention Center and turn it into a venue that can host any and all types of events.

“We’re just about ready to really capture all of the market that we need,” said Anderson.