VIDEO: A New Sign for Victory Center Church

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Several weeks ago the sign of Victory Center Church in Starkville was vandalized.

The letters KKK were scratched onto the surface.

Since then, multiple donations have been received by the church to pay for a new sign.

The new sign has been paid in full, and now sits in the front of the facility.

It was an unexpected outcome to a negative situation.

“It was very exciting how the community came together,” said Victory Center Pastor Michael Boyd.

This new sign highlights the front of the Victory Christian Center but it also represents something deeper.

It shows how an act of hate was turned into a community wide show of love.

“It was a tragic situation, but out of that tragedy came triumph, where the community refused to have such a situation in our community,” said Boyd.

The community support took some by surprise.

Many of the donors weren’t church members; some donations even came from surrounding churches.

They were just making sure that their neighbors were ok.

“It was just tremendous. I did not think that the community at large would really put themselves out to such an extent,” continued Boyd.

The new sign comes as a great alternative to Pastor Boyd’s original plan of simply covering up the vandalism.

It comes as a relief to him and the congregation, and they express their gratitude to all who helped with the sign.

“Really our sign was obsolete, but now we got a completely new sign as a result of a negative situation. We appreciate the community; we appreciate the Lord for allowing… Putting it on the hearts of the people to be supportive in that area,” said Boyd.

Pastor Boyd appreciated that viewers of the story on WCBI were so generous with the new sign.

Without them, it could not have become a reality.