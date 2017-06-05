Video: A New Specialized Team Joins the Search for a Wanted Man in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A manhunt continues in Calhoun County for a suspected shooter who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

37-year old Adrian Leon Golden is still on the run, five days after allegedly shooting his girlfriend two times.

A witness last saw Golden fleeing to a large wooded area off of Jimmy Beckley Drive.

That’s been the focus area for the search and investigators believe Golden is still in the area.

Sleep is a little bit tougher to come by in Calhoun County these days, all because of this man, 37-year old Adrian Leon Golden.

“It’s hard to go back to everyday life when someone is on the run like that,” says resident, Khristan Steen.

“It doesn’t make you feel comfortable. I’ve gone to, you know, I’m just a little extra cautious than I ever was, you know, you lock your doors behind you, you look. You’re just constantly on the lookout for something strange in the area,” says resident, Connie Rogers.

Bruce Police Officer Tony Sockwell says investigators believe the wanted man is still in the area.

“We’re searching for him. We haven’t found him, hadn’t gotten any new leads, but we’re still searching. We’ve got a lot of agencies helping us and we’re going to find him.”

The new week brings in a new search squad, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fishers and Parks Special Response Team.

“All of our officers on this specialized team are trackers. They’ve all had dozens of hours in man tracking and besides being use to the elements, knowing the elements, that’s a huge advantage,” says MDWFP Search Response Team Commander, Captain Dale Bell.

Another huge advantage the search team brings is technology.

“We have a GSI Specialist that’s on scene with us and he tracks each of us, each of our members, each footprint, as we travel the wooded area and that adds an extra line of safety for our officers in case anybody is injured, or even the fugitive.”

Captain Dale Bell says they’ll be searching 150 acres off of Jimmy Beckley Drive and will be out for as long as it takes.

“Long enough to satisfy the sheriff of the county and let him feel secure that if we find him, if not, we can guarantee him, we can’t guarantee that we’ll find him, but we can guarantee every place we search, he’s not there.”

Family members tell us the shooting victim, 31-year old Kimberly Sisk, is still in stable condition at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.