VIDEO: Night Of Unity

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-  In Starkville, the community held what they call a Night of Unity.

This is the fourth consecutive year that this event has been held in honor of the holiday celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.

Members of the local NAACP, pastors and Mississippi State faculty were among the near 100 attendees of this event at Trinity Presbyterian in Starkville.

The keynote speaker was Dr. Stephen Middleton from M-S-U, who spoke on a talk called “our lives matter and our votes count,” speaking about social injustice and how unity is the solution.

After the talks and discussions, the group ended the evening with a hot meal.

