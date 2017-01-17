VIDEO: Non-Permitted Events Can Now Be Held At The Columbus Fairgrounds

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-The city of Columbus is reconsidering what to do with the Columbus Fairgrounds.

The city council voted at its last meeting to end all events at the Fairgrounds by voting on a 90 day moratorium.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, an attorney representing Columbus Fairgrounds property manager Jane Jordan, asked that the moratorium be lifted. It would be just for events that don’t fall under the city’s party permit ordinance, so those that don’t involve alcohol such as car auctions and the circus, which were already scheduled when the ban was implemented.

“Our business here in Columbus wanted to get it back up and running because we got a circus coming to town, we’ve got people who come to the car auctions and the other Auctions that are there,” said Mark Jackson, attorney with Tompkins Law Firm. “These are events that don’t include alcohol, don’t include huge numbers of people that are going to draw the attention of the police usually.”

Jordan and her attorney are still working on their proposal to present to the council two weeks from now on how they plan to make the Fairgrounds safer.



If approved, all events, permitted and non-permitted events will be allowed back at the Fairgrounds.