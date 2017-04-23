VIDEO: Northeast Mississippi Youth Foundation Raises Over $4,000 For Non-Profits

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- 50 high school juniors and seniors from 17 counties in Northeast Mississippi are getting involved and learning the importance of helping others.
These high school students are a part of the Northeast Mississippi Youth foundation.
They’re sponsored by Tupelo’s CREATE Foundation.
The foundation first started to teach teens philanthropy work.
Today, students held a press conference where they awarded 7 non-profits $500 grants.
The grants were made possible by donations that the teens spent the last school year raising.