VIDEO: Northeast Mississippi Youth Foundation Raises Over $4,000 For Non-Profits

Northeast Mississippi Youth Foundation Raises Over $4,000 For Non-Profits

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)-  50 high school juniors and seniors from 17 counties in Northeast Mississippi are getting involved and learning the importance of helping others.

These high school students are a part of the Northeast Mississippi Youth foundation.

They’re sponsored by Tupelo’s CREATE Foundation.

The foundation first started to teach teens philanthropy work.

Today, students held a press conference where they awarded 7 non-profits $500 grants.

The grants were made possible by donations that the teens spent the last school year raising.

