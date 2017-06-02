Video: It’s not Exactly a Stradivarius, but an Influential Musical Instrument Comes Home to Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) –A unique piece of musical and cultural history finds its way back home .

This is reportedly the same guitar that Elvis Presley’s mother, Gladys, bought her son at Tupelo Hardware back in 1946.

It is now owned by Memphis resident Larry Moss. He says Elvis’ friend, Red West, had the guitar for decades, and Moss acquired it an auction.

He wanted to bring it to “home” for fans to see during the annual Elvis Festival.

“George Klein refers to the guitar as the guitar that started rock and roll, a $7.75Kay guitar, sort of founded everything we have done or listened to or enjoyed from that point forward.”

The guitar will be on display through Saturday at Tupelo Hardware, blocks away from Elvis Festival events. By the way, it is heavily insured.