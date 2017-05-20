VIDEO: Noxubee County Man Dies in Overnight Crash

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- One man is dead following an overnight one vehicle crash.

According to Noxubee County Sheriff, Terry Grassaree, 42 year-old Melvin Grant, of Noxubee County, was killed after he lost control of his vehicle and it flipped.

Grant was allegedly ejected from the car. According to Grassaree, Grant was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash happened around 10:25 Friday night on Prairie Point Road.

Noxubee County Coroner, R.L. Calhoun, says Grant died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department.