Video: Obesity’s Relation To Cancer

COLUMBUS,Miss.(WCBI)—According to Life Science dot com death from cancer in the United states has fallen 25 percent since hitting a peak in 1991.

However, that’s not the case everywhere. A recent study shows cancer death rates are on the climb in parts of the country that struggle with obesity, heavy smoking and other illness.

Meet Shelia Jones.

” It was going to cost me more to be over weight,”said Jones.

She made the decision, a year ago, to live a healthier lifestyle but not for the reasons you’d think.

“I’d like to tell you that it was healthy and that I was going to do it for health reasons actually it was financial l and I decided to do something about it rather than pay the extra premium,”said Jones.

Nurse Practitioner Melinda Clark says Jones’s decision to change her life style actually saved her more than just money.

“Being Obese increases our risk of several different cancers such as breast and colon cancer esophageal, kidney, pancreatic and endometrial or uterine cancer,”said Clark.

Jones says after learning about her health she got moving.

“I began to diet and I found out that I enjoyed doing the walking and also I learned to like some food that I’ve never eaten before in my life and then I felt better over all, I slept better and It was just an improvement in lifestyle all the way around,”said Jones.

Fitness Factor Personal Trainer Whitney Brown says when it comes to your health the phrase “Knowledge is Power” applies 100 percent.

“I mean if you don’t know you can’t make the right decisions. Luckily with the rise of the internet we have

people who are more trained and more skilled in these kinds of things the education and the tools are out there but it’s also so much information so it can get overwhelming,” said Brown.

According to the American Cancer Society, excess body weight contributes to as many as 1 out of 5 cancer-related deaths. Jones says she looked at being overweight as an unnecessary risk.

” Me being obese was just rolling the dice and gambling with something I shouldn’t have been. There’s also a history of cancer in my family. All of these things if your genetically incline to them anyway and then to be over weight is just adding to the problem and maybe causing a few problems,”said Jones.

Clark says healthy living is a huge part of cutting your risk for cancer but so is begin vigilant.

“One thing that I recommend is being proactive with your health know when you should obtain your screenings. Make sure you have a primary care physician that is educated about your health,”said Clark

According to the cancer registry for Mississippi 13,000 Mississippians die of cancer each year.