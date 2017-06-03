VIDEO: OCH Regional Medical Center Holds 22nd Annual Maternity & Infant Fair

OKTIBBEHA CO., Miss. (WCBI) – The OCH Regional Medical Center believes having a happy, healthy baby and a good birth experience can’t be left to chance, and they’re helping future moms do some planning.

Saturday, OCH hosted its annual maternity and infant fair.

There were informational booths, giveaways, and prizes throughout the event.

Each year, the maternity fair seeks to help women learn about resources that are available to them during pregnancy.

Paula Hamilton, a prenatal educator at OCH Regional Medical Center, says they hold events like the maternity and infant fair to emphasize services that the hospital offers.

“Parents know that we have a hospital in the community. But, they may not know what all we do at the hospital. And, that’s the reason we have these events,” says Hamilton.

OCH has been hosting this event for more than two decades now. This marks the event’s 22nd year.